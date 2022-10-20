Two People Taken to Hospital Following Rollover in Todd County

STAPLES (WJON News) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover in Todd County early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Staples.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep driven by 22-year-old Paige Kittelson, of Staples, was heading west on highway 10, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Kittelson and her passenger, 27-year-old Cassandra Back of Staples, were both taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.