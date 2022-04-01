Two People Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Buckman

BUCKMAN -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Morrison County Thursday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 310th Avenue, about four miles southeast of Buckman.

The sheriff's office says 24-year-old Clayton Benjamin, of Garrison, was heading east on Nature Road, when the vehicle left the roadway off the curve, hit an approach and came to a rest on the east side of 310th Avenue.

Benjamin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

His passenger, 21-year-old Jocelyn Levard of Garrison, was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital with unknown injuries.