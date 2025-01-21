Two People Recovering After Losing Unconsciousness in Barn

HAZEL RUN (WJON News) -- The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department reports that two individuals found unconscious in a hog barn near Clarkfield on Saturday are now recovering at home after their hospital stay.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Luke Stevens and 30-year-old Melissa Stevens, both from rural Hazel Run, located southeast of Clarkfield.

The couple was cleaning the hog barn when they lost consciousness.

A third person discovered them, removed them from the barn, and called 911.