Two People Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

BIG LAKE -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers say a car driven by 19-year-old Paxton Metcalf of Big Lake was going east on Highway at Eagle Lake Road when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Eagle Lake Road.

The second vehicle was driven by 48-year-old Nicole Bauer of Big Lake.

Metcalf's vehicle then hit another car that was going north on Eagle Lake Road. That car was driven by 29-year-old Stephanie Lomsak-Shore of Zimmerman.

Metcalf was brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bauer was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.