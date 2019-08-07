Two People Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County

KINGSTON -- A woman and a teenager were hurt in a rollover crash in Meeker County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Highway 15 near Kingston.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going north on Highway 15 when the driver lost control and the van rolled into the ditch.

The driver, 38-year-old April Saravia, and one of the passengers, 13-year-old Jennale Saravia, of Dassel were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three other children in the van were not hurt.