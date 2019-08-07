Two People Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County

KINGSTON -- A woman and a teenager were hurt in a rollover crash in Meeker County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Highway 15 near Kingston.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going north on Highway 15 when the driver lost control and the van rolled into the ditch.

The driver, 38-year-old April Saravia, and one of the passengers, 13-year-old Jennale Saravia, of Dassel were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three other children in the van were not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, dassel, kingston, meeker county, minnesota state patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top