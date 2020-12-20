Two People Hurt in Rollover Crash in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Sauk Centre Sunday morning. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Interstate 94 when it hit a frost-covered patch of roadway. Authorities say the SUV started sliding, overcorrected, and rolled.

The driver, 33-year-old Ignacio Garica Morente of Melrose, and his passenger, 19-year-old Romeo Calahu-Hernandez of Melrose, were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.