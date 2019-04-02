Two People Hurt In Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Two people are hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 24, near 163rd Street Northwest.

A car driven by 46-year-old Todd Jensen of South Haven was going south when another car pulled out from a private driveway onto the highway and the two cars collided. Jensen was not hurt but his passenger, 43-year-old Peggy Sanquist of South Haven, was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 16-year-old girl, was also brought to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known.