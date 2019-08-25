Two People Hurt in Crash in St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Stearns County Saturday evening. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. at Highway 23 and Interstate 94 in St. Joseph Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Highway 23 and making a left turn onto Interstate 94 when it was hit by a car going east on Highway 23.

The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Ruth Lyon of Melrose, and the driver of the car, 22-year-old Gavin Hofmann of Paynesville, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.