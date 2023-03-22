Two People Died in Northern Minnesota House Fire
PINE RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people died in a house fire in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff says his office received a 911 call just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday for a fire in rural Pine River.
Responders arrived and found a home had been fully engulfed. The house was a total loss.
The bodies of the home's occupants, a man and a woman, were found inside.
Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.