MILLE LACS -- Two people were seriously hurt early Friday morning while walking across the highway in front of Grand Casino.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 169 near Grand Avenue.

Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Nickoboine of Onamia and 18-year-old Kiala Ryle of Onamia were going east through the crosswalk when they were hit by a pickup. Both were taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 58-year-old Ronald Sternquist of Palisade, was not hurt.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

