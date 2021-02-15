Two Minnesotans Die Sunday From COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting just 2 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus Sunday.

There were 611 new cases of the coronavirus statewide with each county in the tri-county area reporting new cases in the single-digits. Stearns County had 9 new cases, Sherburne County reported 8 new positives, and Benton County with 6 new cases.

More than 474,000 Minnesotans have now tested positive for the virus.

Minnesota is nearing 7-million completed COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began almost a year ago.