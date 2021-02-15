Two Minnesotans Die Sunday From COVID-19
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting just 2 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus Sunday.
There were 611 new cases of the coronavirus statewide with each county in the tri-county area reporting new cases in the single-digits. Stearns County had 9 new cases, Sherburne County reported 8 new positives, and Benton County with 6 new cases.
More than 474,000 Minnesotans have now tested positive for the virus.
Minnesota is nearing 7-million completed COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began almost a year ago.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.