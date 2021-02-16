Two Minnesota Residents Die From COVID-19 Monday

ST. PAUL -- Two people in Minnesota died from COVID-19 related complications Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting 456 new cases of the virus statewide. There were no deaths in the tri-county area but Stearns County had 10 new cases, Sherburne County had 4 new positives, and Benton County just 1.

Minnesota continues to stay below the 475,000 positive cases mark. So far there have been 474,621 people in Minnesota contract the disease.

The death toll is now at 6,380 with about two-thirds of those coming in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota is on the doorstep of 7-million COVID-19 tests with 699,322 have been completed since the pandemic began.