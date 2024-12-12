Two Minnesota Autism Centers Raided by the FBI

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The FBI raided two Minnesota autism centers, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Cloud, as part of a federal investigation into medical fraud that has ties to the $250 million Feeding Our Future child meal fraud case.

Smart Therapy Center, LLC in Minneapolis and Star Autism Center LLC in St. Cloud, both registered with the Minnesota Department of Human Services in the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) health care program funded by taxpayers to offer medically necessary services to people under 21 living with autism spectrum disorder.

Federal investigators say they have found evidence that both centers have submitted fraudulent claims for EIDBI. No one has yet been criminally charged.