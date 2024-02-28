Two Men Hurt in Crash Near Kimball
KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two men were hurt in a head-on crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 15 near Kimball.
A vehicle driven by 59-year-old Paul Bukovich of Sauk Rapids was going north and a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Cory Wenz of St. Augusta was going south when they collided.
Bukovich was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wenz also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a hospital for him was not listed.
