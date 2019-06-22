Two Men Hurt in Crash Near Cokato

COKATO -- Two men were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. at Highway 12 and County Road 5 near Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a jeep and an SUV were going east on Highway 12. At County Road 5 the jeep made a u-turn in front of the SUV which then hit the jeep in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Ronald Anderson of Litchfield, was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the jeep, 21-year-old Tyler Walter of Howard Lake, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.