Two Killed in Wrong Way Head On Collision in Fridley

FRIDLEY (WJON News) -- Both drivers were killed in a wrong-way head-on collision in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday in Fridley.

Troopers say 46-year-old Julian Griffen of Brooklyn Center took the ramp from University to Eastbound 694 and began going westbound in the eastbound lanes. His vehicle crashed head-on with a car being driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger from Mounds View.

Get our free mobile app