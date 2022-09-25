Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian.

The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and a second SUV was going south on 195th Street Southeast when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the first SUV, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, and the driver of the second SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, both died at the scene.

Authorities say neither of them was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The passenger in the first SUV, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.