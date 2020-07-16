Two Injured in Motorcycle Crash on I-94 in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two St. Cloud residents were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the one-vehicle crash happened Thursday at 5:00 p.m. The motorcycle, driven by 53-year-old Thomas Rothstein of St. Cloud, was traveling east when Rothstein lost control and crashed into the median.

Rothstein and his passenger, 29-year-old Corine Kirmeier of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.