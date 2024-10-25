Two Hurt in Wright County Crash

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was going east on Highway 241 when it left the road near O Day Avenue in St. Michael.

Eighty-seven-year-old Warren Chapman of Brooklyn Park and his passenger, 87-year-old Kay Chapman of Brooklyn Park, were both taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES