Two Hurt in Wright County Crash

COKATO -- Two people were hurt after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 9:30 along Highway 12 in Cokato Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 68-year-old Gregory Martin, of Belgrade, was heading east towing a trailer when he drifted over the centerline and hit another vehicle heading west.

The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Judy Hanson of Becker, and her passenger, 67-year-old Zona Smith of Buffalo, were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Martin was not hurt.

