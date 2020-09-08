Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Duelm

DUELM -- A Clear Lake man was taken to the hospital after his pickup was rear-ended by a car in rural Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 95 and 135th St. in St. George Township, northeast of Duelm.

Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 95 when the crash occurred. Officials say 53-year-old Jeffrey Brang of Clear Lake’s pickup was rear-ended by a car driven by 45-year-old Christopher Sandness of Hardwood, ND.

Brang was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sandness received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.