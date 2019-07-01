Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Belgrade

BELGRADE -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Belgrade. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 196 just southeast of Belgrade.

Troopers say A car driven by 63-year-old Tom Wold of Belgrade pulled out in front of another car. Wold has non-life threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

A passenger in the second vehicle, 72-year-old Rachelle Cafourek of Albert Lea, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.