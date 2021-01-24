Two Hurt in Spin Out Near Avon

AVON -- Two people were hurt in a spin-out crash near Avon early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Interstate 94 near 135th Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Interstate 94 when it spun out, hit the median cable barrier, and came to a stop in the median ditch.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Steven Evitt of Fargo, North Dakota, and one of his passengers, 41-year-old Jamie Thingvold of Fargo, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evitt's other passengers, 29-year-old Jonathan Capes of St. Cloud, and 17-year-old Jordyn Glass of Moorhead were not hurt.

