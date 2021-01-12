Two Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

ZIMMERMAN -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Zimmerman Tuesday.

The incident happened just before noon at the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 4.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Arthur Cramblitt of Princeton was heading south on 169, when another vehicle attempted to go across County Road 4 and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Cramblitt suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Blake Arnold-Adams of Monticello, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.