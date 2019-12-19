Two Hurt in Rural Todd County Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between an SUV and a skid loader in rural Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m on Highway 287 in Long Prairie Township.

Both vehicles were northbound when the SUV, driven by 24-year-old Samantha Streed of Long Prairie, rear-ended the skid loader driven by 36-year-old Derek Zigan of Long Prairie.

Both Streed and Zigan were taken to Centracare Health with non-life threatening injuries.