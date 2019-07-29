Two Hurt in Morrison County Crash

MOTLEY -- Two men were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Chad Garrow of Cushing was driving south on Bugle Road southeast of Motley just after 1:00 p.m. when his car left the road, hit an approach, went airborne and landed in the ditch.

Garrow and his passenger, 36-year-old Nathen Lawson of Motley were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Staples.

Their condition is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.