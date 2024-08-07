Two Hurt in Meeker County Crash
DASSEL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a collision in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after noon Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 21 near Dassel.
A semi driven by 78-year-old Tommie Ellis of Bellwood, Illinois was going east. A vehicle driven by 34-year-old Andrew Lanoye of Marshall was going south.
Lanoye was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ellis was taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
