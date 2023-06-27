Two Hurt in Kimball Crash Tuesday

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud couple was hurt in a crash in Kimball Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 55 just before 1:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says one of the cars was heading north on Highway 15 and a second car was westbound on Highway 55 when the two collided in the intersection.

The patrol says 69-year-old Gerald Hegman and his passenger 67-year-old Wanda Hegman, both of St. Cloud, were treated at St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car, 19-year-old Boyd Hollan of Milaca was not hurt.

