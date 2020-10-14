Two Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Hasty

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt when their car crashed on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Jeremy Whelplay of Shakopee was driving his car westbound on I-94 when the crash happened around 4:20 p.m.

The patrol says Whelplay was in the left lane in Wright County's Silver Creek Township when he went off the road to the left, overcorrected, crossed over both lanes to the right, and rolled.

Whelplay and his passenger, 39-year-old Tina Stace of Elbow Lake were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.