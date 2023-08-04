Two Hurt in Highway 23 Crash Near Cold Spring
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment after a crash on Highway 23 near Cold Spring.
It happened at Highway 23 and Fairway Circle at around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 18-year-old Thatcher Yarke of St. Cloud was heading westbound on Highway 23 and making a left turn onto Fairway Circle. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 68-year-old Gregory Johnson of Richmond was heading east on Highway 23 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Johnson and 73-year-old Mary Ann Johnson also of Richmond were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Yarke was not hurt.
