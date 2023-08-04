Two Hurt in Highway 23 Crash Near Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment after a crash on Highway 23 near Cold Spring.

Get our free mobile app

It happened at Highway 23 and Fairway Circle at around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 18-year-old Thatcher Yarke of St. Cloud was heading westbound on Highway 23 and making a left turn onto Fairway Circle. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 68-year-old Gregory Johnson of Richmond was heading east on Highway 23 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Johnson and 73-year-old Mary Ann Johnson also of Richmond were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Yarke was not hurt.

33 Early 2000's 'TRL' Moments That Feel Like a Fever Dream MTV's Total Request Live was known for hijinks, hedonism, and giving VJs and Carson Daly unfettered access to artists like Britney Spears and Destiny's Child. Let's take a look back at these crazy TRL moments.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks.