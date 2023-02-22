Two Hurt in Head On Crash Near Kimball

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a head-on crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 and Kingston Road in Maine Prairie Township near Kimball.

A van was going south on the highway and a semi was going north when they hit head-on.

A passenger in the van, 42-year-old Sofia Teapila of Worthington, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 45-year-old Carmelino Moreno of Ellsworth, was not hurt.

The semi driver, 48-year-old Aaron Selix of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

