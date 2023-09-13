Two Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash on I-94 in Monticello

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says all of the vehicles were westbound on I-94 when they collided.

The driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles, 75-year-old Noel Wagner and 73-year-old Kathleen Wagner, both of St. Paul, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was not hurt.

A total of six other people were involved but were not hurt in the crash.

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)