Two Hurt in Crash on I-94 in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 6:00 a.m. in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car that had been heading west on Interstate 94 was stalled out on the right shoulder when a second car going west crossed into the shoulder and hit it. Authorities say the second car came to a stop in the lanes of traffic.

The driver of the first car, 39-year-old Christina Davis of Winona, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 21-year-old Jake Otterholt of Otsego, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.