Two Hurt in Crash on Hwy 23 in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Cold Spring Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Highway 23 at Main Street East.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a truck were both going east on Highway 23. Authorities say the truck slowed for a yellow light and was rear-ended by the car.

The driver of car, 30-year-old Laura Morales of Willmar, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the driver of the truck, 57-year-old Roger Schlangen of Cold Spring, also suffered non-life threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.