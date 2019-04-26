Two Hurt in Crash Near Pierz

PIERZ -- Two people were hurt in an early morning crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 27 and 260th Avenue near Pierz.

A car driven by 24-year-old Travis Johnson of Little Falls was going south on 260th Avenue when it went through the intersection and was struck by a pickup.

Johnson has non-life threatening injuries and was not brought to the hospital. His passenger 35-year-old Robert Raley of Pierz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 54-year-old Keith Marshik of Pierz, was not hurt.