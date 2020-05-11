Two Hurt in Crash near Paynesville

REGAL -- Two people from Paynesville were hurt in a rear-end crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 4 northwest of Paynesville.

Sixty-year-old Theresa Herding was heading north on Highway 4 in Regal when she slowed to turn into a driveway. The patrol says an SUV driven by 17-year-old Amber Loch was also northbound and rear-ended Herding's vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.