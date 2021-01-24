Two Hurt in Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Elk River Saturday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at 171st Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Highway 10 when the driver lost control, went into the ditch, and rolled.

The driver, 19-year-old Michael Linehan of Rosemount, and his passenger, 17-year-old Tyson Brennen, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.

