Two Hurt Following ATV Crash Near St. Rosa

ST. ROSA -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV crash over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at 42523 248th Avenue in Krain Township, about 5 miles east of St. Rosa.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of two people trapped in the ATV.

Authorities arrived to find the driver, 64-year-old James Hiltner of Freeport, outside of the machine and was bleeding from the head. His passenger, 52-year-old Jean Enowmbitang, was pinned underneath.

Authorities say Hiltner had attempted to lift the ATV off of Enowmbitang with a skidloader.

Enowmbitang was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Hiltner was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Authorities say its believe Hiltner was under the influence at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.