Two Hurt After Hitting Deer on Highway 10

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a deer Sunday night.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Highway 10 in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Apryl Lattergrass , of Red Lake, was heading west on Highway 10 when she hit a deer crossing the highway.

Lattergrass was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her 10-year-old passenger was also take to the hospital with unknown injuries.