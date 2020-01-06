Two from St. Cloud Hurt in Crash in Southwest Minnesota

MARSHALL -- Two people from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 23 near Marshall.

Thirty-four-year-old Mohamed Shide was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle and it went into the ditch and down an embankment.

Shide and his passenger, 36-year-old Hussein Abdi, were both taken to the Marshall ER with non-life threatening injuries.