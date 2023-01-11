Two Fatal Crashes in Aitkin County on Tuesday Morning

McGREGOR (WJON News) -- There were two deadly crashes involving semis at almost the same time both in Aitkin County on Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the first crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Highway 65 at 1st Street South in Williams Township near McGregor.

A semi driven by 58-year-old Edward Casterlow was going north on the highway in McGrath when it left the road and rolled into the ditch coming to a rest on its passenger side.

Casterlow was taken to Mora Hospital where he died.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The second crash happened at about 8:55 a.m. on Highway 210 near 257th Avenue in Jevne Township.

A pickup was going east on the highway when it lost control and collided with a semi that was heading west.

The pickup driver, an 83-year-old man from Palisade, died in the crash. His name has not been released.

The semi driver, 53-year-old Robert Hannahs of Nisswa, was taken to Aitkin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.