ELK RIVER – Two people face possible second-degree murder charges after the death of an 8-year-old girl in Elk River.

Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says the girl died Thursday at an apartment at 10653 172nd Ave. NW, which is The Depot at Elk River Station.

Elk River Police officers were called to the residence Thursday around 3:45 on a report of a medical emergency. The girl, identified as Autumn Hallow, was not breathing when officers arrived. Efforts to revive Hallow were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says an autopsy determined Hallow’s death was a homicide. Thirty-year-old Brett Hallow and 28-year-old Sarah Hallow, both of Elk River, were arrested Friday evening and booked into Sherburne County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation. The case remains under investigation and more information will be released by the Elk River Police Department at a later date.