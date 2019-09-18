Two Arrested For Reportedly Transporting, Selling Drugs

ST. CLOUD -- Two men are jailed after an investigation indicated they transported drugs from Chicago to central Minnesota with the intention to sell them.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force wrapped up their investigation on Monday, according to a news release. The release states that authorities reportedly bought methamphetamine and crack cocaine from 40-year-old Tito Smith of Waite Park, and 58-year-old Wendell Jones of St. Cloud on multiple occasions. Authorities says Smith, Jones and several others transported the drugs from Chicago to St. Cloud for distribution.

On Monday, law enforcement officials arrested Jones and Smith following a traffic stop. After executing a search warrant on the vehicle, investigators found around 400 ecstasy pills, nearly 30 grams of heroin, 70 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.

Investigators then executed three more search warrants on addresses throughout St. Cloud and Waite Park, finding two more handguns, one stolen, along with methamphetamine packaged for sale.

Jones and Smith were taken to Stearns County Jail and are being held on 1st degree sale of controlled substances and aggravated 1st degree possession of controlled substances with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say more arrests are likely.