Twins Top Royals, Rox Sweep Huskies – Sunday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins notched a comeback win over Kansas City, and the St. Cloud Rox completed a sweep of Duluth on a Saturday afternoon that was also full of prep sports post-season action.

- The Twins topped the Royals 5-4 in game three. Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick, Miguel Sanó each hit a home run for Minnesota. José Berríos threw four strikeouts and allowed six hits and four runs through the first six innings. The Twins improve to 23-35 while the Royals fall to 29-27. Minnesota can still earn a series split with a win on Sunday. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox had a season-high six runs and 11 hits in the 6-2 win over the Huskies. Payton Pennington led St. Cloud with two runs. The Rox improve to 2-2 and will host the Willmar Stingers on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- Here's a look at Saturday's high school baseball and softball results from around central Minnesota:

Baseball:

Class AA - Section 3:

Paynesville 12, Pipestone 1

Class AAA - Section 5:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Monticello 3

St. Francis 9, Tech 3

Class AAA - Section 6:

Willmar 7, Delano 1

Softball:

Class AA - Section 3:

Litchfield 10, Morris/Chokio Alberta 2

Dassel-Cokato 13, Montevideo 0

Dassel-Cokato 8, Morris/Chokio Alberta 5