Twins Take 2-1 Lead Over Tampa Bay

The Minnesota Twins won their second straight game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Tampa Bay scored first, but Minnesota took away the lead quickly. After three innings, the Twins held a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

In each of the next four innings, they added an additional run to their score. The Rays slid in one more in the bottom of the eight. The Twins won it 6-2.

Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton both finished with two runs and two RBIs. Kyle Gibson pitched for five innings, throwing three strikeouts and giving up six hits.

The Twins improve to 39-18. They will close out the series against the Rays on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.