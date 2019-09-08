Twins Lose Series Finale to Cleveland

The Minnesota Twins dropped the series 2-1 to the Cleveland Indians at home on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless opening inning, the Indians took a two-run lead in the second that they would never relinquish. Minnesota fell to Cleveland 5-2.

Mitch Garver hit his 29th home run of the season in the fourth inning. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit an RBI single to bring Luis Arraez in for a score in the bottom of the seventh.

The Twins fall to 88-55, but hold a six-and-a-half game lead over the Indians for first in the AL Central. They will host the Washington Nationals in a three-game home series starting on Tuesday. Pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.