Twins Edge Out Tigers

The Minnesota Twins snuck out a close win against the Detroit Tigers in a Spring Training matchup on Saturday morning.

Detroit put up an early lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Minnesota got on the board in the top of the second.

In the top of the third, the Twins tied the game up 3-3, but the Tigers ran in another two to retake the lead. Minnesota had a big fifth inning. They added three to their total and gave up one to Detroit to leave the score tied again at 6-6.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Twins put it away 7-6 with a run in the seventh inning.

Drew Maggi scored two for the Twins. Brent Rooker, Nelson Cruz, Miguel Sanó, Zander Wiel, and Alex Avila each added one.

The Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.