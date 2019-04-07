Twins Drop Series Finale to Phillies

The Minnesota Twins lost the third and final game of their road series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins got out to a hot start. Max Kepler hit his third home run of the season to put Minnesota up 1-0 in the first inning. They held that lead until the Phillies hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Still trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning, the Twins were not able to get anything going. They dropped the series to the Phillies two games to one.

Minnesota had seven hits to Philadelphia’s four. Jose Berrios was the only Twins pitcher to throw a strikeout. He totaled seven on the day.

The Twins fall to 5-3. They will travel to New York on Tuesday to kick-off a two-game series against the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.