Twins Come Back to Beat Cleveland

The Minnesota Twins rallied late to get their first win after the All-Star break on the road in Cleveland on Friday night.

Minnesota took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a home run from Nelson Cruz. But Cleveland took control of the scoreboard with a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The Twins came back the top of the seventh with a Miguel Sano run on a Max Kepler single and two more scores on a Jorge Polanco double to retake the lead 4-3.

Then Minnesota sealed up the 5-3 win with a Mitch Garver homer in the eighth. Taylor Rogers earned the save with three strikeouts and one hit in two innings of work.

The Twins improve to 57-33 and will play game two against the Indians on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.