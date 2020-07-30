Twins Beat Cardinals To Complete Sweep

The Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep. The Twins are now 4-1 on the season.

Rich Hill pitched five strong innings in his Twins debut to earn the win, allowing just a walk and two hits while striking out three. Four relievers finished the shutout, with Taylor Rogers earning his save of the season to close it out.

Minnesota had just five hits in the game, including Eddie Rosario's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Twins will host Cleveland Thursday night at Target Field in key early season series. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. on WJON.